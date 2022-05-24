Dr. David Kalkstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalkstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kalkstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kalkstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dover, DE.
Dr. Kalkstein works at
Locations
Mind & Body Consortium156 S STATE ST, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 674-2380Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
great listening and very caring. only dr that diagnosed me correctly and got me better
About Dr. David Kalkstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalkstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalkstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalkstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalkstein has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalkstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalkstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalkstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalkstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalkstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.