Dr. David Kaiser, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kaiser, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Locations
David Kaiser M.D.111 N Wabash Ave Ste 2101, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 409-2835
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
After attempting to find a decent therapist with little luck, I decided to try finding a psychiatrist. I stumbled upon Dr. Kaiser, and he is exactly what I was looking for. He seems to be unique in the sense that he conducts his sessions with talk therapy, but also integrates the use of medication as necessary. He is laid back, and gives genuine and straightforward advice that has helped me view life as less complex and complicated. He is a truly effective and a compassionate Doctor.
About Dr. David Kaiser, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285735779
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Mem Hospital
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaiser accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
