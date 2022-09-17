See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. David Kahng, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Kahng, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Kahng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Kahng works at David Kahng MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Buena Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    CARA Plastic Surgery & Laser Center
    4220 W 3rd St Ste 102, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 384-4800
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    CARA Plastic Surgery & Laser Center
    5161 Beach Blvd Ste A, Buena Park, CA 90621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 521-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Diseases
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Fat Grafting to the Face
Breast Diseases
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Fat Grafting to the Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kahng?

    Sep 17, 2022
    Dr. Kahng is amazing! He performed a breast augmentation on me and I am 100% happy with the results.
    Emily — Sep 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Kahng, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Kahng, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kahng to family and friends

    Dr. Kahng's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kahng

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Kahng, MD.

    About Dr. David Kahng, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659432870
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Umass Memorial Med Center University Campus
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kahng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Kahng, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.