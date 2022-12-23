See All Hematologists in Margate, FL
Hematology & Oncology
Dr. David Kahn, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Broward Health North.

Dr. Kahn works at South Florida Cancer Care in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

    South Florida Cancer Care
    2964 N State Road 7 Ste 330, Margate, FL 33063 (954) 984-9998

  Broward Health Coral Springs
  Broward Health North

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 23, 2022
    The care from the Doctor as well as the office staff is excellent. Having cancer is bad enough, however - having it at 100 yrs young is another story. This office is making a horrible journey easier. Thank you Dr Kahn and staff!!!
    100 and still going — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. David Kahn, MD

    Hematology & Oncology
    22 years of experience
    English, French and Spanish
    1811941826
    Education & Certifications

    SUNY State University Hospital Of Brooklyn
    Primary Care/Internal Medicine, SUNY
    Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Yeshiva University
    Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kahn works at South Florida Cancer Care in Margate, FL.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

