Dr. David Kahn, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kahn, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Broward Health North.
Locations
South Florida Cancer Care2964 N State Road 7 Ste 330, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 984-9998
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The care from the Doctor as well as the office staff is excellent. Having cancer is bad enough, however - having it at 100 yrs young is another story. This office is making a horrible journey easier. Thank you Dr Kahn and staff!!!
About Dr. David Kahn, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1811941826
Education & Certifications
- SUNY State University Hospital Of Brooklyn
- Primary Care/Internal Medicine, SUNY
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Yeshiva University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
