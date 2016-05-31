Dr. David Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kahn, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kahn, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Kahn David MD35 E 85th St Apt 5S, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Was extremely helpful putting together complicated issues and making clear recommendations
About Dr. David Kahn, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1497774822
Education & Certifications
- Ny State Psychiatric Institute
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
