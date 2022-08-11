Dr. David Kahan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kahan, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Kahan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery.
Locations
David L Kahan Dpm5030 J St Ste 300, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 755-0088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and polite
About Dr. David Kahan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1902898059
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahan speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahan.
