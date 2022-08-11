See All Podiatrists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. David Kahan, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Kahan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery.

Dr. Kahan works at David L. Kahan in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    David L Kahan Dpm
    5030 J St Ste 300, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 755-0088
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Corn
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Foot Fracture
Fracture Care
Fungal Nail Infection
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Morton's Neuroma
Wound Care and Management
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Kahan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902898059
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kahan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

