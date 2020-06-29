Dr. David Kafonek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kafonek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kafonek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kafonek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Kafonek works at
Locations
Razzak Tucker Kafonek & Hansen MD PA10751 Falls Rd Ste 303, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2630
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Kafonek. He makes you feel comfortable and spends adequate time with you. I was very pleased with the colonoscopy. Very professional. Nurses were helpful as well
About Dr. David Kafonek, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1609834894
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Med
- University Nebr Mc
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kafonek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kafonek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kafonek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kafonek works at
Dr. Kafonek has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kafonek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kafonek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kafonek.
