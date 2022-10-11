See All Rheumatologists in Lincoln, RI
Dr. David Kadmon, MD

Rheumatology
2.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Kadmon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lincoln, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Kadmon works at Arthritis Center of Ri Inc. in Lincoln, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Center of Ri Inc.
    132 Old River Rd Ste B2, Lincoln, RI 02865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 333-2784

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. David Kadmon, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912946658
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kadmon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kadmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kadmon works at Arthritis Center of Ri Inc. in Lincoln, RI. View the full address on Dr. Kadmon’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadmon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

