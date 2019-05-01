Dr. David Kabel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kabel, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
David Kabel DO2901 Dallas Pkwy Ste 330, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 612-4428
Dr Kabel has helped me with a heavy OCD (touch-tap-count) disorder, he helped through a break-up of 7 years which was very traumatic on me mentally. He’s a great LISTENER and I couldn’t say a bad thing about him. I totally, positively recommended Dr. Kabel.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kabel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kabel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabel.
