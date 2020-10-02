Overview

Dr. David Junkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Junkin works at Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Willow Grove, PA, Chalfont, PA, Abington, PA and Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.