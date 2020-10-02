See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Freehold, NJ
Dr. David Junkin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (31)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Junkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.

Dr. Junkin works at Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Willow Grove, PA, Chalfont, PA, Abington, PA and Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seaview Orthopaedics Freehold
    222 Schanck Rd Ste 105, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 462-1700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    OrthopaediCare
    2400 Maryland Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 830-8700
    OrthopaediCare
    1200 Manor Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 830-8700
    OrthopaediCare
    1327 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 830-8700
    Holmdel Office
    2139 STATE ROUTE 35, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 660-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Limb Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Limb Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 02, 2020
    Efficient - friendly staff. Dr. Junkin helped me - increased my knee mobility and really helped lessen my pain. So happy my primary doctor recommended this doctor.
    — Oct 02, 2020
    About Dr. David Junkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174780829
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kentucky Medical Center (Sports Medicine)
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital (Orthopaedic Surgery)
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Bucknell University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
