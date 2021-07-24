See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hilo, HI
Dr. David Jung, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Jung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.

Dr. Jung works at DAVID A JUNG MD in Hilo, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David A Jung MD
    41 Hoku St, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 935-5768

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hilo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Shingles
Limb Pain
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Shingles
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. David Jung, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649281643
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    • Internal Medicine
