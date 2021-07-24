Dr. David Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jung, MD
Overview
Dr. David Jung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.
Dr. Jung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David A Jung MD41 Hoku St, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 935-5768
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jung?
Will work you into his schedule if needed. That’s huge for me. His staff is thorough, professional, and caring.
About Dr. David Jung, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1649281643
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.