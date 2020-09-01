Overview

Dr. David Josephson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital North, Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Riverview Health.



Dr. Josephson works at Josephson Wallack Munshower Neu in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.