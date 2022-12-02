Overview

Dr. David Josephson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Josephson works at Tower Urology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.