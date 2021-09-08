See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Provo, UT
Dr. David Joos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Joos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Joos works at Utah Valley Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Provo, UT with other offices in Orem, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Valley Orthopedics And Sports Medicine
    1157 N 300 W Ste 201, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 357-1200
  2. 2
    Orem Community Hospital
    331 N 400 W, Orem, UT 84057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 357-1200
  3. 3
    Utah Valley Hospital
    1034 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 357-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Joos, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346465119
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Joos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joos has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Joos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

