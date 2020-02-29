See All Ophthalmologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. David Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Jones works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Specialists Pllc in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Specialists Pllc
    1421 N State St Ste 304, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 355-9537
  2. 2
    Pca Pain Care Center
    1501 Lakeland Dr Ste 251, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 355-9537

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 29, 2020
    About Dr. David Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295955672
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
