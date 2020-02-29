Overview

Dr. David Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Specialists Pllc in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.