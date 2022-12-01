Dr. David Jones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jones, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Jones, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio
12850 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233
(210) 614-1234
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Hospital
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been with GCSA for the last 20 years.Dr. Jones has been my doctor for the last 9 years.He is an amazing gastroenterologist.Very caring with a great bedside manner.I highly recommended him and his staff.
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1265410914
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Eisenhower Army Med Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.