Dr. David Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Jones works at Eye Surgery Associates in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.