Dr. David Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Baylor Scott & White Southlake Family Medicine925 E Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 912-8800
Southlake Family Medicine731 E Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 912-8800
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Johnson has been our pediatric doctor for all three of my boys. My oldest is now 28, I also have a 21 year old and a 19 year old. Dr. Johnson started seeing my boys when my oldest was four years old. My younger two still see him until they graduate college. Dr. Johnson knows our family well. He asks about the children not being seen too, if time allows. He is very knowledgeable, good with kids and will research an answer if he doesn’t know it, but he usually does! We love Dr. Johnson!
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1740204692
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Pediatrics
