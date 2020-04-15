Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Johnson, MD
Dr. David Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Crystal Counseling116 Gallery Cir Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 802-4695
Psychiatric Services Pllc4635 Southwest Fwy Ste 635, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 850-0049
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr Johnson is by far an amazing Dr. I am so happy to have been introduced to him. He came into my life when I was out of control and didn't think anyone could bring me back to reality he was able to see where I needed the extra help managing my life and got me there. I don't know what I'd do if he isn't my Dr anymore.
About Dr. David Johnson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation and Homicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.