Dr. David Johnson, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. David Johnson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Jersey Shore Medcl Cnt Cardiovs in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Maze Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Mid-Atlantic Surgical Associates
    1944 State Route 33 Ste 201, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 776-4618

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • QualCare

    Sep 09, 2020
    dr johnson performed bypass surgery on me 3 weeks ago i feel excellent dr johnson restored my life he made my feel totally confident he visited me every day and I'm so happy i chosed him amazing surgeon 5 stars i would recommend every time thank you dr johnson
    About Dr. David Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114928652
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

