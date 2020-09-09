Dr. David Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Johnson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Locations
Mid-Atlantic Surgical Associates1944 State Route 33 Ste 201, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-4618
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
dr johnson performed bypass surgery on me 3 weeks ago i feel excellent dr johnson restored my life he made my feel totally confident he visited me every day and I'm so happy i chosed him amazing surgeon 5 stars i would recommend every time thank you dr johnson
About Dr. David Johnson, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Maze Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
