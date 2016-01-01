Dr. David Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- TX
- Edinburg
- Dr. David Jimenez, MD
Dr. David Jimenez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Jimenez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Locations
-
1
Jimenez Pediatrics4634 S Business Highway 281, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 720-4333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Black Eye
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chickenpox
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Giardiasis
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disorders, Pediatric
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Loss of Taste
- View other providers who treat Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Advanced Laparoscopy Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pediatric AIDS
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Airway Difficulties
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Allergies
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Ankle Fractures
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Aortic Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Behavior Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Blood Transfusions
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Bone Problems
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Brain Tumor
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Cancer Resection
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Cataract
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Cervical Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Cholesteatomas
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Chorea
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Chronic Infection
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Cochlear Implants
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Counseling
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Dental Exam
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG)
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Foot Disease
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Fractures
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Growth Retardation
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Head and Neck Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Head and Neck Masses
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Hearing Loss
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Heart Rhythjm Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Heart Transplants
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Hernia
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Hip Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Hip Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Infectious Diseases
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Intestinal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Liver Transplants
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Neck Neoplasms
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Neurological Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Outpatient Endoscopy
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Reconstructive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Spinal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Spinal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Sports Injuries
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Stress Echocardiography (ECG)
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Surgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Tethered Cord Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Thoracic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE)
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Transplant Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Trauma
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Trauma Management
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Tumor
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Urinary Urgency
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Urodynamics
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Urology Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Varicocele
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Voiding
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pinworm
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pubic Lice (Crabs)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cyst
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Separation Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Sunburn
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Jimenez?
About Dr. David Jimenez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1831368943
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.