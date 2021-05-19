Dr. David Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jimenez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Jimenez, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Temple School Of Medicine and is affiliated with El Paso Children's Hospital and University Medical Center of El Paso.
El Paso Children's Hospital4845 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 298-5444MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
David F. Jimenez, MD, FACS Pediatric & Adult Neurosurgery5340 El Paso Dr Ste M, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 242-8402Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- El Paso Children's Hospital
- University Medical Center of El Paso
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
A year ago, Dr. Jimenez was able to see me and performed surgery that if not treated could have affected my vision. He was very professional when giving his diagnosis, but was also very sympathetic and positive. His attitude and kind words helped me feel confident going into the surgery. I am very grateful for his help and thankful that he is in El Paso helping others.
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1437254521
- Montefiore Medical Center, New York, Ny
- Temple University Hosp
- Temple School Of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
