Dr. David Jewison, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Jewison works at University Of Minnesota Health Clinics And Surgery Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.