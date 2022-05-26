Dr. David Jensen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jensen, DO
Overview
Dr. David Jensen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Dr. Jensen works at
Locations
-
1
More MD12361 W Bola Dr Ste 109, Surprise, AZ 85378 Directions (623) 227-1000
-
2
Miracle Med Wellness LLCPO BOX, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 Directions (602) 704-4540
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jensen?
Dr Jensen helped my family get the medicine we needed to fight COVID when no one else would. He is a blessing from GOD! I highly recommend him if you have COVID or need preventive treatment.
About Dr. David Jensen, DO
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174855159
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- BYU
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen works at
Dr. Jensen speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.