Dr. Jenkinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Jenkinson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Jenkinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Locations
Mushtaque Ahmed MD Psc1101 Saint Christopher Dr Ste 300, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 833-0043
Highlands Regional Medical Center5000 KY Route 321, Prestonsburg, KY 41653 Directions (606) 886-7592
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Jenkinson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1558437186
Education & Certifications
- QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkinson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.