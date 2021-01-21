Overview

Dr. David Jeng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jeng works at Solinsky Eyecare LLC in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Newington, CT, Avon, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Astigmatism and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.