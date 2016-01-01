Overview

Dr. David Jemison, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Jemison works at Ut Erlanger Neuro Surgery Group in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.