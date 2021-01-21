Dr. David Jelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jelley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Jelley, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Short Stature and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4444 E 41st St Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 619-4803
Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center19600 E Ross St, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 458-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jelley?
Dr. Jelley and his staff are amazing! My daughter has been seeing them for 4 years and we have never had any issues! They are so helpful and answer any questions you may have to help you understand the complexity of type 1 diabetes. I am so grateful for them all! Would highly recommend to anyone!
About Dr. David Jelley, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jelley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jelley has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Short Stature and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jelley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jelley.
