Dr. David Jeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jeck, MD
Overview
Dr. David Jeck, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Jeck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Radiology Ltd677 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 795-2889
-
2
Radiology Ltd. -carondelet6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 105, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 751-3096
-
3
Radiology Ltd5960 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 795-2889
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeck?
I was under Dr Jeck's care at St joseph's Hospital on 1 January 2018 . I couldn't have received better care. THANK YOU dr Jeck!
About Dr. David Jeck, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1538130612
Education & Certifications
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeck works at
Dr. Jeck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.