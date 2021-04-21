Dr. David Jayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jayne, MD
Overview
Dr. David Jayne, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They completed their residency with St. Anthony Family Practice Residency - Family Medicine|St. Anthony Family Practice Residency
Locations
MDVIP - Edmond, Oklahoma925 W I 35 Frontage Rd Ste 148, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 336-8753
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jayne?
Dr.Jayne and staff were very kind and helpful. He is a first-rate physician. He took his time explaining my concerns so that I didn't feel rushed in the least. I would highly recommend him for anyone seeking a consultation in regard to his specialities.
About Dr. David Jayne, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- St. Anthony Family Practice Residency - Family Medicine|St. Anthony Family Practice Residency
- Oklahoma University Health Scis Ctr/Bapt Hospital - General Practice|Oklahoma University Health Scis Ctr/Bapt Hospital
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jayne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jayne using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.