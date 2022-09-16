Overview

Dr. David Jayakar, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Chennai Medical College and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jayakar works at Internal Medicine in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.