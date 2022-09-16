See All Vascular Surgeons in Longview, TX
Dr. David Jayakar, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (58)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. David Jayakar, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Chennai Medical College and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jayakar works at Internal Medicine in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Diagnostic Clinic of Longview
    707 Hollybrook Dr Ste 200, Longview, TX 75605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 291-6191
    Longview Cardiology Clinic
    709 Hollybrook Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 757-4691

  • Longview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Pleural Effusion

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Sep 16, 2022
    My mother received excellent care from Dr. Jayakar. He performed an aortic valve replacement, and her quality of life has greatly improved! Dr. Jayakar was an outstanding listener, communicator, and leader throughout the entire medical process. It was obvious that his team has great respect and admiration for him. I am beyond grateful that Longview has such a talented, caring doctor and surgeon.
    Kelley S. — Sep 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Jayakar, MD
    About Dr. David Jayakar, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Tamil
    • 1417911660
    Education & Certifications

    • University Med Center
    • Suny
    • Gov Gen Hospital
    • Chennai Medical College
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
