Dr. David Jayakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jayakar, MD
Overview
Dr. David Jayakar, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Chennai Medical College and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jayakar works at
Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview707 Hollybrook Dr Ste 200, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 291-6191
-
2
Longview Cardiology Clinic709 Hollybrook Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-4691
Hospital Affiliations
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jayakar?
My mother received excellent care from Dr. Jayakar. He performed an aortic valve replacement, and her quality of life has greatly improved! Dr. Jayakar was an outstanding listener, communicator, and leader throughout the entire medical process. It was obvious that his team has great respect and admiration for him. I am beyond grateful that Longview has such a talented, caring doctor and surgeon.
About Dr. David Jayakar, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1417911660
Education & Certifications
- University Med Center
- Suny
- Gov Gen Hospital
- Chennai Medical College
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jayakar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayakar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayakar works at
Dr. Jayakar has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayakar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jayakar speaks Tamil.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayakar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayakar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.