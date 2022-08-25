See All Otolaryngologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. David Jassir, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (60)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Jassir, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Jassir works at South Florida Ent Associates in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Florida Ent Associates
    4700 Sheridan St Ste K, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 966-7000
    South Florida ENT Associates
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 407, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 432-6620
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    South Florida ENT Associates
    18501 Pines Blvd Ste 210, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 237-2505
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 25, 2022
    After two previous doctors failed to cure a difficult ear problem, Dr. David Jassir found a successful treatment. For the first time in eight months, my issues have been resolved. I've rarely found a doctor as professional, competent, and kind as Dr. Jassir. I highly recommend him. You'll find his courteous staff is never without a smile and a kind word. Linda S.
    Linda S. — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. David Jassir, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861492340
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • Univ Miami/Jackson Mem Mc, Otolaryngology Univ Miami/Jackson Mem Mc, General Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Jassir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jassir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jassir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jassir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jassir has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jassir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Jassir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jassir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jassir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jassir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

