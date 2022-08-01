Overview

Dr. David Jaskwhich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Jaskwhich works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.