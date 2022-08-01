Dr. David Jaskwhich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaskwhich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jaskwhich, MD
Overview
Dr. David Jaskwhich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Locations
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2880 Tricom St Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 487-0646
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine130 E 3RD NORTH ST, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 487-0647Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lowcountry Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine93 Springview Ln Unit B, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 548-5517Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I went and saw Dr Jaskwhich for the first time this morning. He was attentive right from the start, answered each and every question I had, explained everything in a way I could understand and showed real empathy for what I was going through. He took his time and went over all the x-rays and then formulated a plan which I really appreciated. All in all it was a very good visit
About Dr. David Jaskwhich, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1376579094
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- YaleDeparment- Orthopaedics and Rehab. - New Haven CT
- YaleDeparment- General Surgery - New Haven CT
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
