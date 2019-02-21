Dr. Jarvis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Jarvis, MD
Overview
Dr. David Jarvis, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park.
Dr. Jarvis works at
Locations
Select Specialty Hospital Nashville2000 Hayes St, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-4599
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jarvis .is the best doctor I have been with him at least 15years+. He also tells you like it is . ,he has a great bedside manner And he really cares about his patients. His nurses are awesome.Dr..Jarvis is the best and i 'm so blessed to have him as my doctor all these years. I sure am gonna miss him. . Man does my new doc got some big shoes to fill or what lol . Gonna miss u ??
About Dr. David Jarvis, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1457346132
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt University
- University Of Louisville
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
