Overview

Dr. David Jansma Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Jansma Jr works at THE MEDICAL CENTER in Beaver, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Aliquippa, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.