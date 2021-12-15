See All Plastic Surgeons in Metairie, LA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. David Jansen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jansen works at Guste Plastic Surgery/Jansen Plastic Surgery/Tandon Plastic Surgery in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Guste Plastic Surgery/Jansen Plastic Surgery/Tandon Plastic Surgery
    3900 Veterans Blvd Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  East Jefferson General Hospital
  Thibodaux Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Birthmark
Breast Atrophy
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Eyelid Surgery
Facelift
Hidradenitis
Lip, Excision or Resection
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nipple Reconstruction
Repair of Pigmentation Defect
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Buckeye Community Health Plan
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2021
    I first saw Dr Jansen to replace breast implants from 30 years due to Cancer. He was kind,and explained the process .His staff was great. His work was the best decision I made. I am very pleased with the outcome. I recommend him.
    Julia — Dec 15, 2021
    About Dr. David Jansen, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    36 years of experience
    English, German and Spanish
    1316042856
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Medical Center
    University of Illinois/Cook County Hospital Medical Center
    Cook Co Hosp/U Ill
    NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Jansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jansen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jansen works at Guste Plastic Surgery/Jansen Plastic Surgery/Tandon Plastic Surgery in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Jansen’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Jansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

