Dr. David Janda, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Janda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Janda works at Orthopedic Surgery Associates in Ypsilanti, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sjmhs Orthopedic Services
    5315 Elliott Dr Ste 301, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 (734) 397-4881

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2022
    I was referred to. Dr. Janda by my MD. They discovered a hook bone on my R shoulder. I was in tremendous pain, as the hook bone was piercing the shoulder muscle tissue over & over. Dave did the surgery about 25 years ago. My Right shoulder has been perfect ever since then. And he was just awesome to work with. Kept me informed through the whole process. I will be forever grateful!
    Eric Essenburg (Rick) — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. David Janda, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    39 years of experience
    English
    1255332607
    Education & Certifications

    NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Janda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janda works at Orthopedic Surgery Associates in Ypsilanti, MI. View the full address on Dr. Janda’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Janda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

