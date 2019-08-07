Overview

Dr. David James, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. James works at Advanced Cardiology, LLC (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Hackettstown, NJ and Newton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.