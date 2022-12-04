Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Jaffe, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Jaffe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sun City West, AZ.
Dr. Jaffe works at
David F. Jaffe Dpm PC13949 W Meeker Blvd Ste B, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 975-8397
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Jaffe takes time to explain all the issues and gives you the options you have.
About Dr. David Jaffe, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1972599066
Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaffe speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.