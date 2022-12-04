See All Podiatrists in Sun City West, AZ
Dr. David Jaffe, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (35)
Dr. David Jaffe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. 

Dr. Jaffe works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Arizona in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David F. Jaffe Dpm PC
    13949 W Meeker Blvd Ste B, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 975-8397

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 04, 2022
    Dr. Jaffe takes time to explain all the issues and gives you the options you have.
    — Dec 04, 2022
    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972599066
    Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaffe works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Arizona in Sun City West, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Jaffe’s profile.

    Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

