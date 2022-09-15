Dr. David Jacofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jacofsky, MD
Overview
Dr. David Jacofsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Locations
Norman Chutkan, MD18444 N 25th Ave Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Sun City10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 262, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (866) 974-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely Dr. Jacofsky is amazing, I have been one of his patience's for many years, I am blessed to have him as my Dr.! I would recommend him If you are in a difficult situation!
About Dr. David Jacofsky, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1922040179
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins Hospital
- Mayo Clinic College of Medicine (Arizona) Program
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Lehigh University
