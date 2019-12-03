Dr. David Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jacobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Jacobson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Locations
Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates PC2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 520, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (770) 388-0118
Serenity Health Care and Hospice1380 Milstead Ave NE Ste H, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 388-0118
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacobson has been my endocrinologist since 1983. I have always found him to be a compassionate and caring physician who takes the time to explain any and all aspects of my treatment regimen. I would recommend Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates to anyone seeking a professional, knowledgeable and caring treatment experience.
About Dr. David Jacobson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods.