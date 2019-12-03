See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Decatur, GA
Dr. David Jacobson, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Jacobson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.

Dr. Jacobson works at Diabetes & Endocrinology Associates in Decatur, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates PC
    2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 520, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 388-0118
  2. 2
    Serenity Health Care and Hospice
    1380 Milstead Ave NE Ste H, Conyers, GA 30012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 388-0118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory Hillandale Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital
  • Piedmont Newton Hospital
  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 03, 2019
    Dr. Jacobson has been my endocrinologist since 1983. I have always found him to be a compassionate and caring physician who takes the time to explain any and all aspects of my treatment regimen. I would recommend Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates to anyone seeking a professional, knowledgeable and caring treatment experience.
    Dec 03, 2019
    About Dr. David Jacobson, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487600748
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

