Dr. David Jackson, MD
Dr. David Jackson, MD is an Other Provider in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Drexel University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Thomas Acott, MD9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 205, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Jackson is Highly committed, knowledgeable, experienced, integrity of high standards in every possible category in the Field of specialty Spinal care treatments and surgeries, As well as having a professional demeanor and physician/surgeon communication with staff as well as the patients in for optimal understanding. Dr. Jackson is remarkably astute, keenly perceptive and discerning, interacting having multiple consultations, my opinion of Dr. Jackson as a specialty physician and surgeon is Dr. Jackson performs with high experience in his field with characteristics of integrity, high attention to details of precision in the process of medical safety and protocols for the highest benefits to his patients in treatments and surgical results.
- English
- University Of Maryland
- Drexel University School of Medicine
- Quinnipiac University
- Orthopedic Surgery
