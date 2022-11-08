See All Other Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. David Jackson, MD

Other
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Jackson, MD is an Other Provider in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Drexel University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.

Dr. Jackson works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Acott, MD
    9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 205, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Estrella Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankylosing Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Spine
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Bone Spur
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Compression Fracture
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Torticollis
Vertebral Column Tumors
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr. Jackson is Highly committed, knowledgeable, experienced, integrity of high standards in every possible category in the Field of specialty Spinal care treatments and surgeries, As well as having a professional demeanor and physician/surgeon communication with staff as well as the patients in for optimal understanding. Dr. Jackson is remarkably astute, keenly perceptive and discerning, interacting having multiple consultations, my opinion of Dr. Jackson as a specialty physician and surgeon is Dr. Jackson performs with high experience in his field with characteristics of integrity, high attention to details of precision in the process of medical safety and protocols for the highest benefits to his patients in treatments and surgical results.
    — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. David Jackson, MD

    • Other
    • English
    • 1144364696
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Maryland
    • Drexel University School of Medicine
    • Quinnipiac University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
