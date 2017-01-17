Dr. David Jacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jacks, MD
Overview
Dr. David Jacks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ashley County Medical Center, Bradley County Medical Center, Drew Memorial Health System and Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jacks works at
Locations
David C. Jacks MD PA4303 S Mulberry St, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 535-4221
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashley County Medical Center
- Bradley County Medical Center
- Drew Memorial Health System
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been taken excellent care of my husbands medical needs
About Dr. David Jacks, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1093735110
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacks has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacks.
