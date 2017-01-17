Overview

Dr. David Jacks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ashley County Medical Center, Bradley County Medical Center, Drew Memorial Health System and Jefferson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jacks works at CARTI Urology In Pine Bluff in Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.