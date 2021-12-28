Dr. David Itskevich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itskevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Itskevich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Itskevich, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Itskevich works at
Locations
-
1
Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine6300 Woodside Ct Ste E, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (443) 625-4221
-
2
Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine11200 Rockville Pike Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (443) 625-4223Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1145 19th St NW Ste 410, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 869-5363
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Itskevich?
You get one time to make a good first impression and Dr. Itskevich took full advantage of making an excellent impression today! I am hopeful that I will be without pain and have improved mobility because he paid attention, not only to the MRI images but to what I said! He trusted me and I trusted him--one big step forward in my medical care!
About Dr. David Itskevich, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- English
- 1477896934
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Itskevich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Itskevich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Itskevich using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Itskevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Itskevich works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Itskevich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itskevich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itskevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itskevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.