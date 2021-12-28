See All Other Doctors in Columbia, MD
Dr. David Itskevich, DO

Regenerative Medicine
5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Itskevich, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Itskevich works at Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Columbia, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    6300 Woodside Ct Ste E, Columbia, MD 21046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 625-4221
    Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    11200 Rockville Pike Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 625-4223
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    1145 19th St NW Ste 410, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 869-5363

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 28, 2021
    You get one time to make a good first impression and Dr. Itskevich took full advantage of making an excellent impression today! I am hopeful that I will be without pain and have improved mobility because he paid attention, not only to the MRI images but to what I said! He trusted me and I trusted him--one big step forward in my medical care!
    C. Todd — Dec 28, 2021
    About Dr. David Itskevich, DO

    • Regenerative Medicine
    • English
    • 1477896934
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    • UPMC - Presbyterian
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
