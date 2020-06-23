Dr. Isbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Isbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Isbell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Lake City Community Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Isbell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Cardiology - Columbia Heart8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake City Community Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isbell?
Dr Isbell is a wonderful caring doctor.. my whole family goes to him. I would definitely recommend him if anyone needed a heart dr
About Dr. David Isbell, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1083652226
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isbell works at
Dr. Isbell has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Isbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.