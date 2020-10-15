Dr. David Isaacson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaacson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Isaacson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Isaacson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Locations
Beacon Medical Group1100 W Navarre St Ste 4460, South Bend, IN 46616 Directions (574) 235-1010
Beacon Medical Group Ent and Audiology South Bend100 Navarre Pl Ste 4460, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 235-1010
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-1650
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had cochlear implant surgery with Dr. Isaacson. I am thinking of getting the other ear done. I was unable to keep my residual hearing, but I understand that was more difficult to do 6 years ago. I would recommend him for getting this surgery. I had few side affects long term. I even like him as a surgeon and human being.
About Dr. David Isaacson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Isaacson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaacson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaacson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaacson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaacson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaacson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaacson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.