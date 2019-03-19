Dr. Isaacs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Isaacs, MD
Overview
Dr. David Isaacs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Bernards Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1301 Medical Center Dr Rm 3930, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-0060
-
2
Department of Radiology Vumc1161 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Bernards Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am a nurse at Vanderbilt. 4 years ago I was diagnosed with a rare brain disease. Dr. Isaacs was a resident at the time. He was the only doctor that knew what I had. He gave me his personal cell phone so I could call him anytime I had questions or was scared. That changed my life. I now do all the same to my patients. He is the best!
About Dr. David Isaacs, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1245520436
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
