Overview

Dr. David Irvine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Irvine works at Mercy Clinic Endocrinology in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.