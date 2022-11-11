Overview

Dr. David Irizarry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Irizarry works at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.