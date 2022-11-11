Dr. David Irizarry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irizarry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Irizarry, MD
Overview
Dr. David Irizarry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Irizarry works at
Locations
-
1
East Tennessee Medical Group266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 984-3864Tuesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irizarry?
Very thorough explanation of treatment plan and goals
About Dr. David Irizarry, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1518282839
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
- Fordham University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irizarry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irizarry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irizarry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irizarry works at
Dr. Irizarry has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irizarry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Irizarry speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Irizarry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irizarry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irizarry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irizarry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.