Dr. David Irizarry, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (139)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Dr. David Irizarry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Irizarry works at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    East Tennessee Medical Group
    266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 984-3864
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm

  • Blount Memorial Hospital

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Craniopharyngioma
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecomastia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Insulin Pump Therapy
Iodine Deficiency
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Male Infertility
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Turner Syndrome
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Very thorough explanation of treatment plan and goals
    — Nov 11, 2022
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1518282839
    • University of Florida
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    • The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
    • Fordham University
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Irizarry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irizarry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Irizarry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Irizarry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Irizarry works at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa, TN. View the full address on Dr. Irizarry’s profile.

    Dr. Irizarry has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irizarry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. Irizarry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irizarry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irizarry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irizarry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

