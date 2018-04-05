Dr. David Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Korea U Med Coll, Seoul.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Office5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 310, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 939-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dental Network of America
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Starting with the front desk, making an appointment was easy. The young lady was very patient and kind, as we were moved from Arizona. The office staff is very pleasant and helpful, and the medical assistant is a 'quietness' which calmed me for the appointment. Dr. Kim came in, shook our hands and introduced himself. He was very engaging and paid attention to our every word. I highly recommend Dr. Kim and the whole office staff, as their approach and professionalism is out of this world!!!
About Dr. David Kim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1396705661
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Sam Med Ctr
- Ravenswood Hosp &amp;amp; Med Ctr
- Korea U Med Coll, Seoul
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
